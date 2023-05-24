Hong Kong (CNN) — Trade between Russia and China is expected to hit a new record level of $200 billion this year, according to Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin during his trip to China, as Moscow faces growing isolation from the West.

Russia has been hit by unprecedented Western sanctions since it unleashed a devastating war against Ukraine and has been shut out of much of the global economy.

CNN’s Alex Stambaugh and Duarte Mendonca contributed to reporting.