Roku is laying off 10% of its workforce

A Roku Premiere streaming box and remote control, taken on December 17, 2019. Roku stock soared higher in September after the streaming service announced it would lay off 10% of its workforce – about 300 people – in an effort to cut costs.

 Neil Godwin/Future Publishing/Getty Images

New York (CNN) — Roku stock soared higher on Wednesday after the streaming service announced it would lay off 10% of its workforce – about 300 people – in an effort to cut costs.

Roku said that in addition to the layoffs, it would slow its pace of hiring, consolidate office space, reduce its outside services and perform “a strategic review of its content portfolio” to save money, in a regulatory filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.