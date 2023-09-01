New York (CNN) — Robinhood Markets has repurchased $605 million worth of shares that previously belonged to Sam Bankman-Fried, the disgraced crypto mogul, capping a contentious ownership dispute.

Robinhood, which runs the popular commission-free stock trading app, said in regulatory filing Friday that it bought more than 55 million of its own shares that were seized by the Justice Department in January. The shares were originally acquired by Emergent Fidelity Technologies, a holding company majority-owned by Bankman-Fried that went bankrupt shortly after trading platform FTX and the rest of his sprawling crypto empire collapsed last fall.