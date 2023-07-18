Retail sales rose in June for third straight month

Shoppers at Brickell City Centre in Miami, on June 14. Spending at US retailers rose in June for the third month in a row.

 Eva Marie Uzcategui/Bloomberg/Getty Images

Washington, DC (CNN) — Spending at US retailers rose in June for the third month in a row, in a subdued show of resilience from American consumers.

Retail spending, which is adjusted for seasonality but not inflation, rose 0.2% in June, the Commerce Department reported Tuesday. That was a slower pace than last month’s revised 0.5% increase and below economists’ expectations of a 0.5% gain, according to Refinitiv.