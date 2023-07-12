Renters are being hit harder by inflation than homeowners

Washington, DC (CNN) — Renters and homeowners are experiencing inflation differently, according to new data from Bank of America — and, unsurprisingly, renters are taking the hit.

Using Bank of America internal data to identify homeowners and renters by housing-related payments in bank accounts — mortgage payments, homeowner association fees or rent payments — analysts found that a wedge has opened between spending by renters and homeowners. Renters are seeing weaker spending growth outside of housing.