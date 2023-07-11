London (CNN) — Carmakers Renault and Geely have announced a joint venture to build engines for hybrid and gasoline-powered vehicles, with the partners investing a maximum of €7 billion ($7.7 billion) in total.

Renault said Tuesday that, together with its Chinese counterpart, it planned to create a new company that aimed to produce up to five million internal combustion, hybrid and plug-in hybrid engines and transmissions a year.