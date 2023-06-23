Reddit users bombard site with John Oliver pictures in latest protest over new policy

Reddit users are hoping to grab the attention of “Last Week Tonight” host John Oliver.

 Courtesy of HBO

(CNN) — After staging a widespread blackout to protest Reddit’s plans for a controversial new pricing policy, some users are now trying a different tactic: flooding the social network with John Oliver pictures.

Several of Reddit’s largest self-moderated communities, including r/pics and r/aww, have turned spaces that were once devoted to images of everyday life, or cute and cuddly animals, into what may now be the internet’s biggest repository for pictures of the comedian.