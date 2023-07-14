Hong Kong (CNN) — A corruption investigation in Singapore has expanded to include Ong Beng Seng, a hotel tycoon best known for bringing the Formula 1 Grand Prix to the wealthy city state.

Ong, managing director of Hotel Properties Limited, has been asked by the country’s anti-corruption agency, the Corrupt Practices Investigation Bureau (CPIB), to provide information about his interactions with Minister of Transport S. Iswaran, the company said in a Friday filing to the stock exchange.