Washington, DC (CNN) — Available credit for mortgages tightened in July, falling to its lowest level in a decade for potential home buyers, according to a report from the Mortgage Bankers Association released Tuesday that analyzes data from ICE Mortgage Technology.

MBA’s monthly index fell by 0.3% to 96.3 in July, the lowest level since 2013, as lenders pulled back on underused loan programs and liquidity concerns remained for some jumbo loan lenders, said Joel Kan, MBA’s vice president and deputy chief economist.