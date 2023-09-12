Putin lauds ‘excellent’ economic ties with China. Here’s how they’ve grown

Russia's President Vladimir Putin speaks at the Eastern Economic Forum in Vladivostok on September 12.

 Mikhail Metzel/AFP/Getty Images

London (CNN) — Economic relations between Moscow and Beijing have become very strong, Russia’s president said Tuesday, a year and half after sweeping sanctions dramatically curtailed ties with the West.

“Relations between Russia and China in the sphere of economic cooperation have reached a very high level,” Vladimir Putin said, speaking at the Eastern Economic Forum in Vladivostok, Russia, according to Russian state-owned news agency TASS.