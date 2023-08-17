Publishers see dramatic drop in Facebook referral traffic as the social platform signals exit from news business

The logo of the Facebook app is seen on the screen of a smartphone.

 Fabian Sommer/dpa/Getty Images

(CNN) — Facebook is shunning the news business in the US.

The Meta-owned company has quietly made changes in recent months that have dramatically reduced referral traffic to media outlets, more than half a dozen publishers told me. The move has put considerable dents in the daily traffic publishers see, with the damage appearing to be more pronounced among those who publish more hard news-oriented content.