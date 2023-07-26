Prosecutors want Sam Bankman-Fried sent to jail after witness-tampering allegations. Judge issues gag order

Former FTX CEO Sam Bankman-Fried leaves court in New York, on June 15.

 Yuki Iwamura/Bloomberg/Getty Images/FILE

New York (CNN) — A federal judge issued a gag order on former FTX CEO Sam Bankman-Fried, restricting his ability to speak publicly about his case, after US prosecutors asked a federal judge to jail him over allegations of witness-tampering.

Prosecutors accused Bankman-Fried of leaking his former girlfriend and business partner’s personal writings to the New York Times. They said last week that Bankman-Fried, 31, had attempted to discredit their star witness, Caroline Ellison, who is expected to testify against him at his trial in October.