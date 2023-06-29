Prosecutors charge three investors with insider trading in Trump SPAC deal

The value of the securities they purchased went up sharply once the Trump deal was announced, prosecutors say. The defendants and individuals they tipped off then sold their securities for a significant profit, according to prosecutors.
The three men charged in the indictment are Michael Shvartsman, Gerald Shvartsman and Bruce Garelick, who served as a director on Digital World’s board of directors. All three have surrendered to authorities and are expected to appear in federal court in Miami later Thursday, a law enforcement official said.
Nearly two years after being announced, the merger has yet to be completed and last month the Nasdaq stock exchange threatened to delist Digital World because it hadn’t filed its quarterly report.
According to the indictment, the three defendants were invited to invest in Digital World as well as another special purpose acquisition company, or SPAC.
After signing non-disclosure agreements, prosecutors say they were provided confidential information that Trump Media was a potential target of the SPACs.
Garelick was given a seat on Digital World’s board of directors, giving him further insight into the SPAC’s confidential merger plans with Trump Media.
Prosecutors say Garelick provided to his co-conspirators what he described as “intelligence” about the Trump merger negotiations and the timing of a public merger announcement.
In violation of the non-disclosure agreements they signed, the defendants bought millions of dollars of Digital World securities on the open market and shared the inside information with other associates who also purchased securities … before the merger was made public before the Trump Media merger news was made public, according to the indictment.