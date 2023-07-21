Minneapolis (CNN) — Federal prosecutors have accused former FTX CEO Sam Bankman-Fried of witness tampering after he allegedly leaked the personal writings of his former girlfriend and business partner, Caroline Ellison, to the New York Times.

In a letter Thursday to US District Court Judge Lewis Kaplan, prosecutors accused Bankman-Fried of giving the New York Times Ellison’s writings to “interfere with a fair trial by an impartial jury.”