Pro-Wagner accounts keep showing up on Facebook and Instagram after Meta’s ban on the mercenary group, report shows

A large network of accounts on Facebook and Instagram have been promoting Russia’s Wagner mercenary group to hundreds of thousands of followers. Pictured is a Wagner Center in Saint Petersburg, Russia in 2022.

 Igor Russak/Reuters

(CNN) — A network of dozens of accounts on Facebook and Instagram have been promoting Russia’s Wagner mercenary group to hundreds of thousands of followers, months after Meta vowed to remove content glorifying the group, according to a new report by disinformation experts.

The study found more than 110 pro-Wagner accounts operating in more than a dozen languages across Meta’s platforms. Many of the posts call for recruits, include images of graphic violence or express praise for a group the Biden administration has labeled a transnational criminal organization.