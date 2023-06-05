London (CNN) — Prince Harry’s years-long battle against Britain’s tabloid media reaches its most dramatic stage so far this week, as the royal prepares to face questions in a London court as part of his case against a major newspaper publisher.

The latest hearing in the Duke of Sussex’s case against Mirror Group Newspapers (MGN) began Monday at the High Court. Harry will give evidence in person Tuesday, his lawyer told the court.

