Prince Harry gives tense testimony in courtroom battle against British media

London (CNN) — Prince Harry has become the first senior British royal to give evidence on a witness stand in 132 years, as his years-long fight against the UK’s tabloid press came to a head in tense courtroom showdown on Tuesday.

Harry is suing a big British newspaper group, Mirror Group Newspapers (MGN), alleging the publisher’s journalists hacked his phone and used other illicit means to gather information about his life between 1996 and 2009.

