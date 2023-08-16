Pride Month backlash hurt Target’s sales. They fell for the first time in six years

 Bing Guan/Bloomberg/Getty Images

New York (CNN) — Target’s quarterly sales fell for the first time in six years as consumers pulled back on home goods, clothing and other discretionary goods. Right-wing backlash to Target’s Pride Month clothing collection also hit sales.

Sales at stores open for at least one year dropped 5.4% last quarter, including a 10.5% drop online. The company also cut its annual sales forecast.