Powerball is fun, but here are 3 better ways to increase your wealth

A person plays lottery at a store as US Powerball jackpot grand prize grew to a whopping $1 billion after no ticket got all six numbers in San Mateo, California, on July 18.

New York (CNN) — There are zero things wrong with fantasizing about winning tonight’s billion-dollar Powerball jackpot drawing.

And dropping $5 to $10 to buy lottery tickets or scratch-offs on occasion can be considered entertainment spending. So, by all means, enjoy if that’s what you like.