Popeyes is now offering ‘girl dinner.’ Here’s what’s included

New York (CNN) — Popeyes is now selling its own version of the viral “girl dinner” trend with a variety of sides that make a meal, including mashed potatoes, macaroni and cheese, Cajun fries, coleslaw, biscuits and red beans with rice.

Unlike a traditional combo deal, this promotion consists of side dishes that have to be ordered individually. The special “girl dinner” tab is only available on Popeyes’ website, and the price varies depending on how many sides are ordered.