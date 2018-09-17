Money

Police warn chicken owners of fox spotted in Walworth County village

PD: No one should harm fox unless threatened

Posted: Sep 17, 2018 04:20 PM CDT

Updated: Sep 17, 2018 04:22 PM CDT

SHARON, Wis. - Police in Walworth County warned people who own chickens that a fox has been spotted hanging around town. 

The Sharon Police Department said Monday that a large red fox had wandered into town. Police said there's no reason to believe the fox is a threat to people or dogs, but anyone with chickens may want to take precautions. 

The fox was spotted at Goodland Park this weekend and officers said they saw it on Plain Street, across from the station, on Friday, police said. 

Police said it didn't appear that the fox is sick or displaying signs of being rabid.

Police also reminded residents that it's illegal to discharge a firearm within village limits. No one should harm the animal if they aren't directly threatened by it.

