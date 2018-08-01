Pizzeria on State Street closes

Copyright 2018 by Channel 3000. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

MADISON, Wis. - A State Street pizzeria has closed, according to a sign on the door of the business.

The sign posted at Lotsa Stone Fired Pizza at 506 State St. said the last day of business was July 22.

"Thank you, Madison, for all your support and Pizza love over the last two years," the sign said.

An email to the company Wednesday was not immediately returned.

On Wednesday, the Madison location had already been removed from the franchise website. Lotsa operates eight restaurants in other states, including Maryland, Ohio, North Carolina, West Virginia, Pennsylvania and Indiana, according to the website.

Copyright 2018 by Channel 3000. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.