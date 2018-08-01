Pizzeria on State Street closes
MADISON, Wis. - A State Street pizzeria has closed, according to a sign on the door of the business.
The sign posted at Lotsa Stone Fired Pizza at 506 State St. said the last day of business was July 22.
"Thank you, Madison, for all your support and Pizza love over the last two years," the sign said.
An email to the company Wednesday was not immediately returned.
On Wednesday, the Madison location had already been removed from the franchise website. Lotsa operates eight restaurants in other states, including Maryland, Ohio, North Carolina, West Virginia, Pennsylvania and Indiana, according to the website.
Latest Money Headlines
- Disney wins: Comcast drops its bid for 21st Century Fox
- US threatens raising tariffs to 25% on $200 billion of Chinese goods
- Tesla reports biggest loss in its history
- Pizzeria on State Street closes
- 3 arrested for massive Chipotle, Arby's, Chili's hacks
- Caesar's stock plunges on worries about Vegas hotel bookings