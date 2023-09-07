New York (CNN) — Pinterest on Thursday said it has harnessed AI to develop technology that would deliver greater representation of diverse body types in its search results. Using shape, size and form to identify body types in images, the new body-type technology lets people search results that show bodies like their own, including plus sizes, via the algorithm.

Pinterest clarified that users can’t filter or search by body type, as it is a backend technology development. Instead, a wider variety of body types will show automatically, beginning with initial search results.