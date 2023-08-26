New York (CNN) — Extreme weather events are growing more common, while an increasingly globalized world means disasters on one side of the planet reverberate on the other. In the midst of uncertainty, people are becoming more aware of personal emergency measures, including equipment kits marketed and sold specifically for crisis situations.

The Federal Emergency Management Agency recommends assembling a disaster supply kit as part of its “12 Ways to Prepare” guideline and, while some people choose to gather their own supplies, a number of retailers carry ready-made kits.