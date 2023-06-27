New York (CNN) — Typically, Pepsi is best with a hot dog… not on a hot dog. But maybe that’s changing.

The beverage brand is making its first-ever condiment — called “Pepsi Colachup” — that is actually infused with Pepsi. The special sauce is being launched in celebration of July 4, when baseball and hot dogs are aplenty, and is enforcing the company’s belief that hot dogs are best paired with its soda.