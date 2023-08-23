Peloton stock plunges after 20,000 members canceled subscriptions while waiting for recall

People walk by Peloton Studios on May 12, 2022 in New York City.

 Spencer Platt/Getty Images

New York (CNN) — A Peloton recall involving the adjustable seat on more than two million bikes is becoming a bigger headache than expected.

Shares of the fitness company plummeted 20% in early trading Wednesday after another dismal earnings report that revealed the recall’s price tag “substantially exceeded” Peloton’s expectations, costing the company $40 million and about 20,000 members who paused their monthly subscriptions because they were waiting for a replacement seat post.