Peloton is recalling 2 million bikes

 Ezra Shaw/Getty Images

Peloton is recalling 2 million bikes because of a safety hazard caused by the adjustable seat that could break during use and injure the rider.

The US Consumer Product Safety Commission issued the recall Thursday, telling owners of Peloton bikes with model number PL-01 to stop using the bike immediately. Affected customers should contact the company for a free repair kit that they can install themselves.