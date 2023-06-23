Parties seek court approval of JPMorgan Chase $290 million settlement over Epstein ties

Signage is displayed outside a JPMorgan Chase & Co. office building in New York, U.S., on Tuesday, Jan. 9, 2018. JPMorgan Chase & Co. is scheduled to release earnings figures on January 12. Photographer: Daniel Tepper/Bloomberg via Getty Images

 Daniel Tepper/Bloomberg/Getty Images

New York (CNN) — Attorneys filed a preliminary plan to facilitate a $290 million settlement fund for JPMorgan Chase to compensate victims of Jeffrey Epstein.

If approved by a federal judge the settlement will resolve a class action lawsuit first brought on November 2022 alleging that the financial institution where Epstein banked for 15 years facilitated and enabled Epstein’s sex trafficking enterprise.