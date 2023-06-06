Ozempic is taking China by storm. Drugmakers are scrambling to boost supplies

Ozempic, pictured here, in Provo, Utah, on March 29, originally a medication for treating diabetes, is in high demand worldwide with celebrities and social media users touting it as a miracle drug for weight loss.

 George Frey/Reuters/File

Hong Kong (CNN) — Ozempic, originally a medication for treating diabetes, is in high demand worldwide with celebrities and social media users touting it as a miracle drug for weight loss. Now the frenzy is sweeping through China, where being “wafer thin” is a prevailing beauty standard, leading to shortages in the country.

Chinese social media apps, such as Douyin and Xiaohongshu, have been flooded by posts from users bragging about how they’ve easily lost 10 or more pounds within a month with just a few injections of Ozempic, which is the brand name of semaglutide.