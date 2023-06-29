New York (CNN) — Overstock.com, one of the biggest names in e-commerce, is ditching its name for something just as recognizable: Bed Bath & Beyond.

The change comes following a judge’s approval of Overstock’s purchase of the bankrupt brand’s name, domain and loyalty program assets earlier this week for more than $21 million. However, the acquisition doesn’t include the Bed Bath & Beyond brick-and-mortar stores, which are closing.