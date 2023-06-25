Hong Kong (CNN) — Gains in oil prices evaporated on Monday after a brief and chaotic insurrection in Russia, with investors questioning whether the turmoil in Moscow could disrupt global energy supplies.

US WTI crude briefly climbed 1.3% during Asian trading hours. But it later gave up those gains, last trading flat. Brent crude, the international benchmark, inched up 0.1%, trimming earlier advances. Both futures lost nearly 4% last week.

CNN’s Mark Thompson, Shawna Mizelle, Tara John, Ivana Kottasová and Rob Picheta contributed to reporting.