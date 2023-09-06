New York (CNN) — Oil prices could climb well into triple-digit territory by next year if Russia and Saudi Arabia don’t unwind their aggressive supply cuts, Goldman Sachs warned its clients.

The Wall Street bank had already factored in the possibility of high oil prices long before Russia and Saudi Arabia announced, earlier this week, that they were extending production cuts through the end of 2023. That announcement lifted Brent crude oil above $91 a barrel for the first time in 10 months. Brent crude is the world’s oil price benchmark and is produced in the North Sea.