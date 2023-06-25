Oil and natural gas prices rise after weekend of turmoil in Russia

Hong Kong/London (CNN) — Oil and natural gas prices climbed Monday, while wheat prices briefly spiked higher, as investors reacted to the weekend’s brief and chaotic insurrection in Russia.

Markets were largely focused on whether the turmoil in Moscow could disrupt global commodity supplies. Russia is the world’s second biggest exporter of oil, and the world’s biggest exporter of wheat.