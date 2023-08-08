Oil and food prices are rising, and so are wages. Inflation isn’t beaten yet

The UN global Food Price Index rose in July, notching only the second monthly increase in a year of steady declines.

 Chris Ratcliffe/Bloomberg/Getty Images

London (CNN) — The fight against the steep price rises unleashed by the pandemic and war in Ukraine has been long and painful, with central banks hiking interest rates at a scorching pace to try to cool inflation.

Some — like the US Federal Reserve and the European Central Bank — have started to signal that they will soon end their cycle of rate rises, and investors have been only too eager to call the end of the campaign, driving stocks higher as a consequence.