(CNN) — The New York City Council approved a bill Thursday to make the pandemic-era outdoor dining program a permanent part of the city, with some restrictions, according to the Office of New York City Mayor Eric Adams.

The city instituted the outdoor dining program in 2020 under the administration of Adams’ predecessor, Bill de Blasio, to assist the struggling restaurant industry during the height of the pandemic. Restaurants were allowed to build dining structures on the roads outside of the restaurant and install tables on the sidewalk, allowing diners to eat outside as the Covid-19 pandemic compelled city officials to place restrictions and capacity limits on indoor dining.