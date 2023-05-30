Nvidia joins the $1 trillion club

A Nvidia Corp. chip is pictured here during the Taipei Computex expo in Taipei, Taiwan, on May 29.

 I-Hwa Cheng/Bloomberg/Getty Images

New York (CNN) — Stellar earnings and a huge surge in share price have landed Nvidia (NVDA) a prime spot in one of the most exclusive clubs on Wall Street: The chipmaker hit a market cap of $1 trillion on Tuesday.

It’s just the ninth company globally to have achieved such a feat, and only five other companies worldwide currently have the distinction: Apple (AAPL), Microsoft (MSFT), Alphabet (GOOG), Amazon (AMZN) and Saudi Aramco.