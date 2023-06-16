Hong Kong (CNN) — A Beijing-based multinational lender is launching an internal review after Canada suspended its ties with the regional development bank, citing explosive claims that the Chinese Communist Party had infiltrated the institution.

The Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank, billed as Asia’s answer to the World Bank, has “nothing to hide,” Vice President Danny Alexander — a former UK Treasury minister — told CNN. Alexander oversees the bank’s policy and strategy, including how it allocates investment across countries.