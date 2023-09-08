Hong Kong (CNN) — Norges Bank Investment Management (NBIM), which operates the world’s largest sovereign wealth fund, has started the process of closing down its office in Shanghai, in another sign of big global companies pulling back operations in the world’s second largest economy.

The firm, which manages Norway’s $1.4 trillion government pension fund, is the world’s biggest single investor in the stock market. As of the end of 2022, it owned shares worth about $42 billion in some 850 Chinese companies. Those investments will be managed in future from its Asia hub in Singapore, it said.