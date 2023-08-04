Nikola CEO is leaving the company after just 18 months

The first two zero-emissions electric trucks, from an order of 100 vehicles, delivered from the Nikola Corporation to Total Transportation Services at the Port of Los Angeles in San Pedro on December 17, 2021.

 Brittany Murray/MediaNews Group/Long Beach Press-Telegram/Getty Images

New York (CNN) — The president and chief executive of Nikola, the Arizona-based electric and hydrogen semi truck manufacturer, is leaving the company effective immediately, the company announced Friday.

Michael Lohscheller is leaving the company so that he can return to Europe to focus on a family health emergency, the company said. He will be replaced in the CEO role by Stephen Girsky, a former General Motors executive who had been chairman of the board. Girsky will retain a board seat, but give up the chairman role as he transitions to CEO, effective immediately. Lohscheller’s predecessor, Mark Russell, also stayed in the CEO role for less than 18 months, meaning Girsky is the company’s fourth CEO in as many years.