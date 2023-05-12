NFL's Washington Commanders agree to sell the team to group led by Josh Harris

Dan and Tanya Snyder agreed to sell the Washington Commanders franchise to a group led by Josh Harris on May 12.

 Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images

Dan and Tanya Snyder agreed to sell the Washington Commanders franchise to a group led by Josh Harris on Friday, according to a statement from from the team and the investment group.

The group also includes NBA legend Magic Johnson as well as Mitchell Rales, the billionaire co-founder of conglomerate Danaher.