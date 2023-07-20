NFL owners unanimously approve sale of Washington Commanders to group led by billionaire Josh Harris

FedEx Field, home of the Washington Commanders NFL football team, is shown before the start of a football game between the Philadelphia Eagles and Washington Commanders, Sunday, Sept. 25, 2022, in Landover, Maryland. On July 20, all 32 NFL owners voted to approve the sale of the franchise to a group led by billionaire Josh Harris.

 Nick Wass/AP/File

(CNN) — The Washington Commanders have a new ownership group.

On Thursday, all 32 NFL owners voted to approve the sale of the franchise to a group led by billionaire Josh Harris, the co-founder of Apollo Global Management. Harris is also the majority owner of the NBA’s Philadelphia 76ers and co-owns the NHL’s New Jersey Devils. The Commanders’ new ownership group includes Basketball Hall of Famer Magic Johnson and billionaire Mitch Rales, Harris’ longtime sports business partner.