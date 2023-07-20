NFL approves sale of Washington Commanders and levies $60 million fine on ex-owner

FedEx Field, home of the Washington Commanders NFL football team, is shown before the start of a football game between the Philadelphia Eagles and Washington Commanders, Sunday, Sept. 25, 2022, in Landover, Maryland. On July 20, all 32 NFL owners voted to approve the sale of the franchise to a group led by billionaire Josh Harris.

 Nick Wass/AP/File

(CNN) — The Washington Commanders will have a new ownership group as the team’s previous owner faces a $60 million fine from the league following an independent investigation finding workplace misconduct and financial improprieties.

On Thursday, all 32 NFL owners voted to approve the sale of the franchise to a group led by billionaire Josh Harris, the co-founder of Apollo Global Management. Harris is also the majority owner of the NBA’s Philadelphia 76ers and co-owns the NHL’s New Jersey Devils. The Commanders’ new ownership group includes Basketball Hall of Famer Magic Johnson and billionaire Mitch Rales, Harris’ longtime sports business partner.