New York (CNN) — Nexstar, the nation’s largest operator of local TV stations, said Thursday it is conducting an investigation after a news director at a Michigan station told its journalists to scale back its Pride Month coverage and “get both sides” on LGBTQ issues, saying their “polarizing” nature had upset some of its conservative viewers.

“We’re looking into the situation at WOOD-TV, as the communication regarding the station’s coverage of PRIDE month activities in the area is not consistent with Nexstar’s values, the way we cover the news, or the respect we have for our viewers,” the company said in a statement to CNN.