(CNN) — Thousands of heat records broken. Oceans at hot tub levels. Mass coral bleaching. Extraordinary wildfires. Earth’s hottest month on record.

It has been a summer of unprecedented heat across the globe, the alarming effect of a rapidly warming world kindled by fossil fuels. But despite decades of warnings from scientists who have long predicted that human-caused climate change would bring dire consequences, news organizations are still struggling to connect the dots in their daily coverage.