New York (CNN) — US bank regulators advanced proposals on Thursday aimed at safeguarding the nation’s largest banks in the wake of three regional bank failures earlier this year.

The new rules proposed by the Federal Reserve, Office of the Comptroller of the Currency and the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation would increase the level of capital that banks with at least $100 billion in assets would be required to hold. The rules, collectively known as the Basel III endgame, wouldn’t go into effect until 2028 if finalized after going through the standard notice-and-comment rulemaking process, which would end November 30.