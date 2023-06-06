Newborn deaths prompt federal warning over recalled Boppy baby loungers

The US Consumer Product Safety Commission on Tuesday urged parents and caregivers to stop using Boppy Newborn Loungers – a pillow for infants – after two more infants died after the agency issued a mass recall of the product in 2021.

 CPSC

New York (CNN) — The US Consumer Product Safety Commission on Tuesday urged parents and caregivers to stop using Boppy Newborn Loungers – a pillow for infants – after two more infants died after the agency issued a mass recall of the product in 2021.

The recalled products made by The Boppy Company, of Golden, Colorado, include Boppy Original Newborn Loungers, Boppy Preferred Newborn Loungers and Pottery Barn Kids Boppy Newborn Loungers.