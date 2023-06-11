New York (CNN) — New York City on Sunday announced a new minimum pay-rate for app food delivery workers amid a rise in use of services like Uber Eats and DoorDash since the pandemic.

Manhattan’s 60,000 food delivery workers currently make on average about $7.09 an hour, according to a news release from the city, explaining the new pay-rate will allow them to eventually earn at least $19.96 an hour. The pay will increase to $17.96 an hour on July 12 then increase again to nearly $20 an hour in April 2025.

CNN’s Danielle Wiener-Bronner and Nathaniel Meyersohn contributed to this report.