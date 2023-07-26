New home sales dropped in June after May’s surge

Pictured is a "Sold" sign outside a house under construction at Folsom housing community in Folsom, California, last month.

 David Paul Morris/Bloomberg/Getty Images

Washington, DC (CNN) — New home sales dropped in June from the month before, even as buyers continued to rely on new construction as an alternative to the historically low supply of existing homes for sale.

Sales of newly constructed homes were down 2.5% in June from a revised surge of 6.6% in May, although they were up 23.8% from a year ago, according to a joint report from the US Department of Housing and Urban Development and the Census Bureau.