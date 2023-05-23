New home sales climbed more than expected in April

New homes in development in Eagleville, Pa., Friday, April 28, 2023.

 Matt Rourke/AP

Washington, DC (CNN) — New home sales rose in April, climbing to a level not seen in over a year, as mortgage rates eased and buyers looked to new construction as an alternative to the low inventory of existing homes for sale.

Sales of newly constructed homes were up 4.1% in April from March, and up 11.8% from a year ago, according to a joint report from the US Department of Housing and Urban Development and the US Census Bureau.