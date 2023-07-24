New York (CNN) — Stellantis and Samsung SDI announced plans Monday for another EV battery plant joint venture to open in 2027. But the announcement could make it more difficult to avoid a strike at Stellantis’ existing US plants this fall.

The United Auto Workers union, is in the process of negotiations with Stellantis, which makes vehicles under the Jeep, Ram, Dodge and Chrysler brands, as well as with General Motors and Ford. The union has been vocal in its criticism of the slew of battery plants that have opened recently or are in the works, which the union says will pay about half of what senior UAW members at assembly plants are paid. Four major EV battery plants have opened in recent years and 19 more are planned with Monday’s announcement, according to the UAW. The plants mostly are joint ventures, as this latest plant would be, and the union will need to organize workers at the battery plants if they are to be members of the union.